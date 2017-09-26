Carol Cook | 1932 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Carol Lee Cook, of Hutchinson, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, died peacefully at home on September 22, 2017, with her devoted husband, Doug, at her bedside. For many years, she fought a debilitating muscular illness with determination, grace and humor.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas D. Cook, who cared for her for many years, especially during recent years when she was confined to a wheelchair. She is also survived by: her two daughters and their husbands, Melinda McMichael (James) of Austin, Texas, and Kim Jones (Clifton) of Topeka, Kansas; grandchildren, Amy McMichael Paddock (Richard), Grant McMichael, Hale McMichael (Rebecca Thrower), Cook Jones (Jaci Kettler), Caleb Jones, and Grace Jones; great-grandchildren, Luke Paddock, Hayes Paddock, and Liam McMichael; as well as numerous cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude M. and Oillie Lee (Allsman) Herr and brother, Gordon H. Herr.

Carol was born in Great Bend, Kansas on December 3, 1932. After attending Kansas State University, she moved to Hutchinson in 1952, where she attended Adela Hale Business School. She married Douglas D. Cook in 1953. Together, they created a life filled with family and friends too numerous to mention individually. Carol was active in the First Congregational Church in Hutchinson. For many years, she ran the church Men’s Club pancake stand at the Kansas State Fair. She volunteered at Hutchinson Hospital (where she served as president of the Hutchinson Hospital Auxiliary), Hadley Day Care Center, the Kansas State Fair information booth, and the American Red Cross Blood Bank. Carol was a member of PEO Chapter EK. She served on the board of the Hutchinson Art Association and co-chaired the annual outdoor art fair, until limited by the decline in her health.

Carol was a devoted mother and grandmother; her grandchildren knew her as both Grandma and Mema. She frequently cared for her grandchildren in Austin and Topeka and loved having them stay with her and Doug in Hutchinson. A visit to Hutchinson was guaranteed to be filled with toys, games, sugary treats, animals, visits to Carey Park and Dillon Nature Center ” all great fun if you were ‘Grandma/Mema’.

The family wishes to thank Melody Bratcher for her longterm friendship and loving assistance in the final years of Carol’s life, as well as the many Kindred Hospice caregivers, and other friends and neighbors who helped Doug care for Carol during this time.

A private family graveside service at Memorial Park is planned. A memorial service to honor Carol will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 14, 2017, at First Congregational Church, 3401 N. Plum Street, Hutchinson.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Hutchinson Animal Shelter or Kansas State Fair Foundation, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS.