BW Radio recognized by Crime Stoppers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Eagle Communications and KWBW Radio have been recognized by Crime Stoppers USA for public service work.

Crime Stoppers awarded BW Radio the best Radio Public Service Announcement for the morning show’s promotion of the Crime Stoppers Honeycutt School Project.

The program was used to teach middle and high school students throughout Reno County to protect and grow their digital legacy. Topics included the increase of bullying, sexting and character assassination, while more importantly teaching them to make music, publish and copyright their work and develop charitable projects.

The award was presented to BW Radio during the Chamber’s after hours event on Thursday.