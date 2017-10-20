Butler vs. Hutchinson: 94th Edition

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The game time for Saturday has moved from noon to 7:30 p.m. The weather forecast forced officials to move the opening kickoff for what could be another defensive battle in Gowans Stadium.

HutchCC went into OT earlier this year tied at 3 with Highland.

Butler enters the game allowing less than 120 yards on the ground. HutchCC allows only 84.

Daren Dunn of Eagle Sports caught up with Butler HC Tim Schaffner to discuss Saturday’s matchup between Top-20 Teams.