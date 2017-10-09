Buhler Community Foundation awards over $10,000 in grants

BUHLER, Kan. — The Buhler Community Foundation awarded nearly $8,500 in grants from the Fund for Buhler and over $2,400 from the Buhler Public Health Endowment on Saturday. All gifts made to the Fund for Buhler between now and Dec. 31, 2017, will be matched 50 percent by the Kansas Health Foundation.

The following grants were awarded Saturday at Buhler Frolic:

Buhler High School – $500 for supplies for Citizenship Day

Buhler Public Library – $643 for Meeting Room Improvements

Buhler Senior Center – $376 for Beautification of Building

Buhler Wellness Center – $2,250 for Swim, Walk, Work Your Way to Well-Being and $1,320 for an Activity classroom project.

City of Buhler – $2,899 for Trail Enhancement

Girls on the Run Heart of Kansas – $500 for Strengthening Girls From Start to Finish

Grand Staff Ministries – $450 for Boutique Supplies at Play It Again Thrift Boutique

Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community – $2,000 toward Abating Parkinson’s Disease (purchase of a Theracycle machine)

The Buhler Community Foundation’s mission is to inspire philanthropy, collaboration and innovative leadership to strengthen our community. The Buhler Community Endowment (Fund for Buhler) was launched on Aug. 23, 2009, to build a permanent charitable fund for the future needs and growth of our community.

For more information, visit www.buhlercf.org.