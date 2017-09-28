Brownback has Senate confirmation hearing date for Trump post

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback says a U.S. Senate committee hearing is set for next week on his nomination for ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

But Brownback told reporters Wednesday he’s not sure how quickly the Senate could vote on his nomination after the Oct. 4 hearing by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

President Donald Trump nominated the two-term Republican governor for the ambassadorship in late July. Brownback said he’ll step down as governor when the Senate confirms him.

Brownback’s departure will automatically elevate fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer to governor. Colyer said Wednesday that his administration will have a different tone, without elaborating.

Brownback already was term-limited. Colyer and seven other candidates have announced campaigns for the Republican nomination for governor in 2018. Five Democrats have said they’re running.