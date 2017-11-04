Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Brownback confirms he fired ex-Kan. commerce secretary

by 1 Comment

Former Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave answers questions about the KBA sale during a meeting at the Kansas Statehouse.
CREDIT STEPHEN KORANDA

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s office has confirmed that he fired the state Department of Commerce’s top administrator in June partly over questions about agency contracts.

The statement from the Republican governor’s office Friday came after weeks of denials that former Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave had been terminated.

The Kansas City Star reports that the confirmation came less than a day after it published a detailed story on contracts with Soave associates.

The Star identified at least nine Soave friends or business partners who landed consulting or marketing contracts during Soave’s 18 months as secretary.

Brownback said Soave’s tenure presented problems resulting in his termination that included “inappropriate” contracts.

Soave said he resigned by mutual agreement with the governor and the department’s followed all existing policies in making the contracts.

Please follow and like us:
  • 2Cents

    The guy was fired for getting caught dispensing political patronage by an investigative journalist. It made the Governor look-bad (as if he needed any help). This happens all the time all over the place.

    Ruling, popular politicians (and parties) usually fly under the radar or get a free pass or even abundant praise from like-minded news sources—not so with the opposition. To them this is flagrant political corruption.

    To the typical Kansas voter however, Republicans can do no wrong. The truth, of course lies somewhere within the demilitarized zone, commonly referred to as the center-or-moderate-middle-ground. Extremism in either direction is inherently divisive and harmful.

    Apparently, though, we must surely prefer divisive and harmful over united and mutually beneficial because that’s what we got. Well, anyway—Hope ya choke on it!