Brownback a step closer to becoming U.S. Ambassador

Governor Brownback during his opening comments Wednesday

WASHINGTON — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is another step closer to becoming the U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

Brownback used social media Thursday to thank the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee for their support.

On October 4, Brownback was in Washington at the Dirksen Senate Office Building for the committee hearing on his nomination.

 

President Donald Trump nominated the two-term Republican governor for the ambassadorship in late July. Brownback said he’ll step down as governor as soon as the Senate confirms him.

Watch a replay of Brownback’s confirmation hearing presided by Senator Marco Rubio  from Washington here.

