Bond increased for robbery suspect after first court appearance

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 59-year-old man arrested for a series of robberies in the city recently was in court Monday morning where he saw his bond increased.

Jeffrey Dean Howell appeared via video from the Reno County Correctional Facility, where he was told of the charges for the aggravated robberies that occurred at Dillons, 206 W. 5th, the Kwik Shops at 1401 E. 4th and 1701 N. Monroe, the Subway at 1530 E. 11th, and the aggravated robbery of Vic’s Dog Grooming at 1017 E. 4th. The robbery at Vic’s occurred on Oct. 25 of last year. Howell also faces two counts of kidnapping.

After hearing all the potential charges, the state requested an increase in the bond as requested by Hutchinson Police, saying the $150,000 bond was too low. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen increased the bond to $225,000. She told Howell that she considers him a danger to the community and doesn’t want him on the street.

He complained in court that officers never read him his Miranda rights. Judge Allen told him that’s something he can take up with his attorney.

Howell, who has an extensive criminal history, will be back in court next week for the reading of any formal charges filed by the state.