Bomb squad removes inert military training munition near Kan. restaurant

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a military munition near a restaurant in Topeka.

Just after 9:00 am, Saturday, Officers from the Topeka Police Department responded to 823 NW Gordon where an inert military training munition was located, according to a media release. A restaurant is located in nearby.

Personnel from the Topeka Police Department’s EOD unit as well as personnel from 84th Fort Riley EOD responded to remove the object.

There were no injuries and police released no additional details.