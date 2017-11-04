Hutch Post

Bomb squad removes inert military training munition near Kan. restaurant

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a military munition near a restaurant in Topeka.

Just after 9:00 am, Saturday, Officers from the Topeka Police Department responded to 823 NW Gordon where an inert military training munition was located, according to a media release.  A restaurant is located in nearby.

Personnel from the Topeka Police Department’s EOD unit as well as personnel from 84th Fort Riley EOD responded to remove the object.

There were no injuries and police released no additional details.

  • 2Cents

    For those of us who need help with new or rarely encountered words, or those who just need a memory boost, it’s time for ‘Vocabulary Fun’ folks; are ya ready? Let’s get with it.

    inert
    adjective
    1. unable to move
    2. moving or acting very slowly
    3. (Chemistry) not able to affect other chemicals when in contact with them: not chemically reactive

    Common Synonyms: inactive, dead, dormant, lifeless, unresponsive, unmoving, unreactive

    synonym
    noun
    1. A word having the same or nearly the same meaning as another word or other words

    Common Synonyms: absolutely none, not a single word

    So you see the Bomb Squad removed an inert, or harmless military training munition near a Shawnee County KS restaurant. It could a been anything from a fake bullet to a bomb prop (you know, like in the movies); and it sure scared a bunch a people, but no one was ever in any real danger.

    Well that concludes our lesson for today. Be sure to look both ways before crossing a street, and if you’re driving, don’t forget to buckle-up. Bye Now!