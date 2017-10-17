BNSF work slows traffic and trains in Hutchinson Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — BNSF is spending some money in Hutchinson. Crews spent the day working on the line’s secondary track through the city of Hutchinson, replacing rail and ties.

Motorists who drove downtown Tuesday faced some delays while work crews replaced the track. It also meant that train traffic was slowed to 10 mph when passing the work site, causing additional delays. The new track stretches from the BNSF yard east of town, all the way to Walnut Street.

BNSF’s Andy Williams says track work will likely continue, in some form or another, for another month or two.