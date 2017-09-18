Beverly A. Schnurr | 1941 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Beverly A. Schnurr, 76, of Hutchinson, died Thursday, September 14, 2017. She was born June 1, 1941, at Douglass, the daughter of Joe and Lavina (McCaw) Krug. She graduated from Burden High School, Burden, and was a homemaker. Beverly was a member of CrossPoint Church, Hutchinson.

On June 23, 1962, she married John L. Schnurr in Hutchinson. He died February 3, 2004. She is survived by: their children, Dan (Janet) Schnurr, and Rhonda Schueren, all of Sterling; grandchildren, Ashley Drinnen, Aspen Schnurr, Lauren Schueren, Andrew Schueren, all of Sterling, Dallas (Julia Jacobs) Schnurr of Garden Plain, Courtney Schueren of Hutchinson, and Brock (Pam) Schueren of Toledo, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Noah and Grayson Drinnen, Branson Schueren, Hallie Schnurr, and another great-grandchild Schueren due in January; brothers, Merle (Geneva) Krug, Norman (Rita) Krug, J.R. (Lanie) Krug, Carroll ‘Bun’ (Darlene) Krug; sister-in-law, Delores Krug, all of the Winfield area; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: son-in-law, Steve Schueren; brothers, Harold and Vic Krug; and sister-in-law, Misako Krug.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, with Pastor Paul Thurston presiding. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, and family present from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Samaritan’s Purse (designated for hurricanes Harvey and Irma relief fund), in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.