Betty Ritterhouse | 1925 – 2017

Betty Ritterhouse, 92, of Hutchinson, died Sunday, October 22, 2017, at her home. She was born February 12, 1925, in Lyons, the daughter of Clyde and Florence (Massie) Tener.

Betty was a homemaker, and was the ‘Story Lady’ at Hutchinson Public Library for twenty years. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, DUO Sunday School class, and served on various boards at the church. Betty was also a member of National Campers and Hikers Association, Good Sams Camping Club, and volunteered at the Hutchinson Public Library.

On May 17, 1946, Betty married Fayne Lee Ritterhouse on horseback at First and Main streets in Hutchinson as part of the Diamond Jubilee. He died October 25, 2015. She is survived by: children, Becky Ritterhouse and husband Truman Barnes of Hampstead, Maryland, Kathy Ritterhouse of Grand Prairie, Texas, Terry Christner and husband Rex of Hutchinson, and Lee Ritterhouse of Derby; grandsons, Nathan Christner of Wichita, Ryan Christner, Dylan Christner, both of Hutchinson, Chris Ritterhouse, Sean Ritterhouse, both of Derby; and five great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Harold Tener, Raymond Tener, Marion Tener; and sister, Peggy Suttle.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 28, 2017, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1602 N. Main, Hutchinson, with the Reverend Dr. Kim Biery officiating. The family would like to encourage everyone to wear red to the service. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or Hutchinson Public Library, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson KS 67501.