Betty B. Smith | 1926 – 2017

Betty B. Smith, 91, died October 6, 2017, at her home in Hutchinson. She was born April 11, 1926, in Pratt, to Thomas Love and Seciudia Custis ‘Peggy’ (Walker) Martin.

Betty graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1944. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Gene Wells for 18 years and for the Kansas State Industrial Reformatory, retiring at the age of 79 1/2, after 20 years of service. Betty enjoyed both jobs. She loved nature and animals, especially her faithful companions- two dogs and four horses. Betty’s greatest love though, was her family. She was a member of Maranatha Mennonite Church.

In 1946, she married Fire Chief of the 4th Division and Marine Corporal Richard ‘Dick’ Woolley. He died January 7, 2007. On October 8, 1966, she married Captain Addison Smith in Hutchinson. He died January 3, 2003.

Betty is survived by: children, Moni LaLonde (Mike), Linda Goldberg (Cliff), all of Rio Verde, Arizona, Rick Woolley of Hutchinson, Peggy Ruebke (Brent) of Nickerson, Vickie Flores of Hutchinson; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and many wonderful cousins. She was preceded in death by: her parents; granddaughter, Julie LaLonde Brown; and sister-in-law, Norma Adams.

Cremation has taken place. A gathering for family and friends will be held later this month. Friends may sign the book from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to Reins of Hope, South Hutchinson United Methodist Church, or Maranatha Mennonite Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.