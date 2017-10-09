Bernitta Irene Wait | 1928 – 2017

Bernitta Irene Wait, 88, of South Hutchinson, died Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. She was born October 5, 1928, near Selden, Kansas, the daughter of F. Glenn and Irene May (Barnett) Marshall. She was a 1947 graduate of Rexford High School and a 1974 graduate of Adela Hale Business College. Bernitta had been a member of Westside Baptist Church since 1953.

She married Leo Wait in Haven. He died July 3, 1973.

She is survived by: daughters, Shirley Welch and husband Patrick of Leavenworth, Sheryl Murrow and husband Lonnie of Ozark, MO; sons, Jerry and wife Stephanie of Kansas City, Jack and wife Sheliah, Roger and wife Helen, all of Wichita; brother, Willard Marshall of Fort Worth, Texas; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Sam and Floyd Marshall; and twin sister, Bernadine Sewell.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 20, 2017, at Westside Baptist Church, Hutchinson, with Pastor Tim Adrian presiding. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Her register book will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, Hutchinson. Family will be present from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Westside Baptist Church (for missionary outreach), in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.