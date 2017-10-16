Benjamin “Ben” J. Zerger | 1927 – 2017

Benjamin J. ‘Ben’ Zerger, 90, of South Hutchinson, died Thursday, October 12, 2017, at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. He was born January 7, 1927, in McPherson, the son of Benjamin and Mary (Krehbiel) Zerger. Ben graduated from Moundridge High School and then served in the United States Army for almost two years. He received his bachelor’s degree from Bethel College, and a master’s degree in chemistry from Emporia State University. Ben taught chemistry at Preston and Salina high schools, and then for Hutchinson Community College until his retirement in 1990. He was a member of Hutchinson Civitan Club, Mennonite Men’s Chorus, and First Mennonite Church, Hutchinson.

On June 8, 1957, Ben married Joyce M. Ward in Hutchinson. They celebrated 60 years of marriage.

He is survived by: his wife, Joyce; sons, Ward and wife Shelly of Olathe, Brent of Los Angeles, CA; grandsons, Tyler and Zachary of Olathe; brothers, Rueben of Kearney, MO, Ted and wife Vera of Salina; sisters, Kathleen Wedel and husband Kermit of Minneapolis, KS, Carol Jenner and Ed Altman of Colorado; sister-in-law, Marjean Stucky of Moundridge; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ben was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Robert, James and Melvin; sisters, Luella Loganbill, Anne Schrag, and Margaret Ellen Zerger.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 20, 2017, at First Mennonite Church, 52 Rambler Rd., Hutchinson, with Pastors Nathan Koontz and Tonya Ramer Wenger officiating. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mennonite Friendship Communities or Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main St., Hutchinson, KS 67501.