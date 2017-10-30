Barbara Card | 1929 – 2017

Lorrine Barbara Jean Gray Card, 88, died on October 25, 2017 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 23, 1929 in Hutchinson to John Clinton Bowen and Maude Ann (Lonian) Bowen.

She graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1947 and went on to attend Hutchinson Community College.

Barbara owned and operated a daycare; she was an Activity Director for Good Samaritan, a lifetime PTA member for USD 308, and a member of Bethel A.M. E.

Preceding her in death are her parents; two brothers; eight sisters; two husbands, Johnnie Gray and Leroy Card; a daughter Veronica Hankins and a grand-daughter, Ashley Hankins.

Survivors include seven children, John Bowen Gray, Richard (Gail) Gray, William (Jean) Gray, Tina Gray, Timothy Gray, Lori (James) Smith and Stanley Gray; 20 grandchildren; 73 great grandchildren; 39 great- great grand kids.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 3rd from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with family greeting 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday November 4th at 10:00 a.m. at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel.

Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Hutchinson, KS.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, c/o Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502