Arrest made in Hutchinson homicide

HUTCHINSON Kan. — Hutchinson Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred Friday morning.

The shooting suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Quinton Moore of Hutchinson. Moore has been arrested on the charge of first-degree murder and is being held in the Reno County Correctional Facility with a $500,000 bond.

The shooting victim has been identified as 42-year-old Clarence D. Allen, also of Hutchinson.

According to Police, Moore allegedly arrived at the residence of 1701 E. 30th Ave. and shot Allen multiple times with a handgun. Moore then immediately fled the home. Allen was found later in the morning by a friend.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Hutchinson Police Department at 694-2816.