UPDATE: Armed man arrested after stopping Amtrak train

OXFORD, Neb. – Authorities say an armed man managed to get into an Amtrak locomotive and pull the train’s emergency brake in southwest Nebraska.

The incident happened on an eastbound California Zephyr train with about 175 people aboard passing near Oxford, Nebraska, about 3-hours north of Salina, Kansas.

The Furnas County sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Taylor M. Wilson, 25, of St. Charles, Missouri, according to a media release.

Wilson had a loaded .38-caliber revolver in his waist and a speed loader in his pocket. Deputies found three more speed loaders, a box of ammunition, a knife, tin snips and a ventilation mask.

He was travelling from Sacramento, California, to St. Louis. Wilson remained in jail Tuesday. Court records say he’s been charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony and criminal mischief.

– The AP contributed to this report