Arlington man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RENO COUNTY — A Reno Co. man was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Saturday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Buick Enclave driven by Kyle K. Grizzell, 30, Pratt was southbound on Kansas 61 one mile south of Arlington.

The Buick attempted to pass a southbound 1997 Ford F250 as it was turning left onto Bone Springs Road. The Buick collided with the Ford.

The driver of the Ford Freeman L. Yoder, 52, Arlington, was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Grizzell and four passengers in the Buick were not injured.

Yoder and a teen passenger in the Ford were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.