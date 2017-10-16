Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Arizona man caught with 44 pounds of marijuana sees bond increased

by 1 Comment

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man charged in a drug distribution case from April was in court Monday for a bond hearing.

Dominic Holder is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

The state alleges that he had between 450 and 30,000 grams (44 pounds) of marijuana on April 15 and conspired to distribute with Alyssa Holler.

Holder is jailed on a $10,000 bond, but the state wanted the bond increased because he lives in Tempe, Arizona, with no connection to Kansas.

The state also noted in its motion that he conspired with Holler in the case as both traveled together in separate vehicles when they were stopped for speeding. Holler has a bond in the case set at $100,000. The state says the bond for Holder should match because he is believed to be the primary suspect in the case. The state also says he is a flight risk.

In court, Holder argued against the increase, saying his family couldn’t come up with the money. He wanted out so he could cash in his 401k to hire an attorney. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen agreed with the state that the bond should be increased and she set it at $100,000. She denied his request for a reduction because, even with no criminal history, if he’s convicted of either charge or both, it would bring a presumptive prison sentence.

She also assigned the Regional Public Defender’s Office to represent him.

The case against the co-defendant is pending trial in front of Judge Tim Chambers. A status hearing for Holder is now scheduled for Nov. 1.

Please follow and like us:
  • 2Cents

    Quote: “The state alleges that he had between 450 and 30,000 grams (44 pounds) of marijuana . . . .” Unquote.

    Pedant Alert! The numbers just do not jibe.
    • There are 28.4 grams in an ounce, and there are 16 ounces in a pound.
    • Calculating 28.4g x 16oz = 454.40gm = 1 pound.
    • The difference between 450 and 454.40 is small enough to be acceptable.
    • However, 44lb x 454.40g (1lb) = 19,993.60g, which is 10,006.40g, or 67% less than 30,000gm.
    • Finally, 30,000g/454.40g (1lb) = 66.02lbs.

    Consequently, the alleged pot distributor Dominic Holder, and his alleged accomplice Alyssa Holler, are actually being accused of possessing somewhere between 1 and 66 pounds of pot. And yeah, 44lbs is between 1 and 66; but why such a wide gap in the numbers. Is the scale broke, or what?

    If the State cannot do simple arithmetic, how reliable can they be otherwise? But then again, maybe the source of the discrepancy lies elsewhere. The answers to our questions and concerns are not necessarily always ‘black-and-white’ or even forthcoming.