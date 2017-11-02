Arena fees part of Tuesday’s Hutchinson City Council meeting

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After completing a $26 million facelift to the Hutchinson Sports Arena, the Hutchinson City Council will go over the new rental policies for the facility during its agenda session on Tuesday.

The new policy will cover all events held in the auxiliary gymnasiums and main arena and will be prorated on the number of days an event is held, whether it’s a non profit entity and by how much revenue the event will generate for the city.

There are also fees for use of equipment, personnel and cleaning charges, as well as use of the arena scoreboards and video system.

The Hutchinson City Council meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the city offices located at 125 E. Avenue B.