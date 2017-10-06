Area man enters plea in drug distribution case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeremy Zwickl entered a plea Friday morning after the Kansas Supreme Court overturned a ruling by Judge Trish Rose in suppressing evidence discovered in an automobile.

Zwickl entered a plea to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts of child endangerment, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.

The case goes back to Aug. 27, 2012, when a drug-related search was executed on a 2006 Ford Mustang registered to Zwickl. Three individual vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana weighing about a pound each were allegedly found in the trunk. Also located were maps and drug paraphernalia.

The Reno County Drug Unit then served a search warrant on a home on East C, where it allegedly found drug paraphernalia, mushrooms, marijuana, as well as growing equipment in a hidden room in the basement.

Sentencing in the case is set for Nov. 17.