Arconic kicks off quarterly earnings period Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next quarterly earnings reports for companies with ties to Hutchinson kicks off on Monday when Arconic releases its third quarter 2017 results before the bell.

Arconic, which employs about 75 workers at its Hutchinson facility, reported adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share for the second quarter, topping the Zacks consensus estimate of 27 cents. The company gained from its cost-saving actions in the quarter and all of its businesses delivered higher volumes.

Revenues went up 1 percent year-over-year to $3.26 million on improved volumes and higher aluminum prices, also coming ahead of the Zacks consensus estimate of $3.23 million.

Union Pacific follows Arconic with its quarterly report Oct. 26, followed by Archer Daniels Midland Oct. 31.