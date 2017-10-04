Allen J Cogzill | 1929 – 2017

Allen J. Cogzill, 88, of Hutchinson, died October 1, 2017, at Diversicare of Hutchinson. He was born August 6, 1929, in Hutchinson, to James Allen and Rebecca Amanda (Schockey) Cogzill.

He was a lifetime resident of Hutchinson and a graduate of Hutchinson High School in 1948. He served in the United States Air Force and was a retired custodian.

A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 9, 2017. Military honors will be conducted by McConnell Air Force Base Honor Guard. Friends may sign the book Friday and Saturday 9 a.m -5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N Main St., Hutchinson, KS 67501.