Alan L. “Al” Neelly | 1934 – 2017

Alan L. ‘Al’ Neelly, 82, died Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at his home in Hutchinson. He was born December 4, 1934, in Macksville, to Archie James and Helen Louise (Carter) Neelly.

Al graduated from Haviland High School in 1952, Dodge City Junior College in 1954, and Northwestern Oklahoma State University, Alva, Oklahoma, in 1956. He was a grade school and high school industrial arts and physical education teacher for over 30 years. Al also enjoyed refereeing and umpiring volleyball, football, and basketball. He was a member of Park Place Christian Church.

On May 4, 1956, he married Peggy Jane Bond in Alva, Oklahoma. They shared 61 years of marriage.

Al is survived by: wife, Peggy of Hutchinson; daughter, Valerie Neelly Wall (Darryl) of Valley Center; sons, Rock Neelly (Vicki) of South Lebanon, Ohio, Lance Neelly (Melynda) of Tonganoxie; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Larry, Gene, Earl, and Charles.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 25, 2017, at Park Place Church, 2600 N. Adams, with Pastors David Dubovich and Bones Nay officiating. Private family inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the book from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Park Place Christian Church. Memorials may be made to Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County, Park Place Christian Church, or the Hutchinson Public Library, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.