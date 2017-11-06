Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Advance voting ends ahead of Tuesday election

by 2 Comments

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to numbers from the Reno County Clerk’s Office, 913 residents of the county chose to vote early, no doubt driven by the one-quarter-cent sales tax question in Hutchinson that would fund street improvements in the city and also allow for some property tax relief. Some tax dollars would also be used for operational expenses at the Cosmosphere and Strataca.

Advance voting ended at noon Monday. Those wanting to vote now will need to visit their regular polling locations.

Jenna Fager, Deputy Elections Officer, says there is only one change for Tuesday’s election. Those who vote in Buhler will go to the Buhler Library to cast their vote.

Fager says the number of advance voters is slightly above normal for this type of election.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will be open until 7 p.m.

Please follow and like us:
  • lodge # 7

    We seriously need to vote No on the sales tax extension. We just voted to raise sales tax for the sports arena to raise it for the new jail and the Hutchinson mall was approved to add an extra 1% bringing us over 10% there which is rediculess let’s pay off some things first then later add it if we need to if these museums have half the number of visitors they say they do

  • lodge # 7

    We need to seriously vote No on this let’s pay off the jail and sports arena first. Were paying to much sales tax now it’s killing local businesses more and more people go out of town to shop not only because of better stores but because our stores here have to charge 10% extra for sales tax these museums get almost a million dollars a year from this and they say they won’t use it to pad there CEO’s salary instead they’ll pay them from another fund and replace that fund with this one lol common. This tax is bad for Hutchinson small businesses to compete it just makes these museum CEO’S like Max Ary’s Multi-millionaires yes they paid him millions and millions all the while he was stealing artifacts.