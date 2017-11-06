Advance voting ends ahead of Tuesday election

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to numbers from the Reno County Clerk’s Office, 913 residents of the county chose to vote early, no doubt driven by the one-quarter-cent sales tax question in Hutchinson that would fund street improvements in the city and also allow for some property tax relief. Some tax dollars would also be used for operational expenses at the Cosmosphere and Strataca.

Advance voting ended at noon Monday. Those wanting to vote now will need to visit their regular polling locations.

Jenna Fager, Deputy Elections Officer, says there is only one change for Tuesday’s election. Those who vote in Buhler will go to the Buhler Library to cast their vote.

Fager says the number of advance voters is slightly above normal for this type of election.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will be open until 7 p.m.