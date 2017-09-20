Accused in drug case, Davis faces new felony charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 22-year-old man arrested back on July 26 for possession of heroin with intent to sell and other charges now faces two new cases.

Charles Davis III has now been charged by the state with felony theft, burglary of a vehicle and criminal damage for crimes the state says occurred on July 28.

Davis is accused of breaking into a pickup and stealing $70,000 in cash. He’s also accused of damaging the rear window of the vehicle.

In a separate case, he’s charged with theft of property or services for stealing cigarettes from a local Kwik Shop. Because he has been convicted of theft two or more times, this crime has been filed as a felony.

In the earlier drug case, police were called to a local motel on the report from operators of possible damage to one of the rooms, but also complaints from other guests for the smell of marijuana.

Police made contact with Davis, who gave written permission to search the room, where they reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, pills and drug paraphernalia. They also found $370 and another $270 in a sock.

Davis and 26-year-old Tara Moeller were arrested for distribution of drugs within a thousand feet of Trinity High School, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, opiates, drug paraphernalia and no tax stamp.

All three cases will now be scheduled as part of a waiver-status docket.