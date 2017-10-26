Hutch Post

8th Annual Pumpkinaries

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Join My 93.1 and Reno County Communities That Care for an evening of fun in our very own Eagle Park! Join us in our south lawn at 8th and Main for carnival games, hot dogs, popcorn, bottled water and prizes! Morgan Wilk will provide live entertainment! Thanks to Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram & Mazda of HutchinsonHog Wild Pit Bar-B-QCosmosphereGiant LaundryCricket Wireless, Devore Farms, Westlake Ace HardwareAndy Fry State Farm InsurancePools Plus, Inc. and Tootsie Roll Industries.  This event is free.

WHAT: 8th Annual Pumpkinaries

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

WHERE: Eagle Park – 8th and Main lawn just south of the Eagle Media Center

 

 

 

