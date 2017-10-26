HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Join My 93.1 and Reno County Communities That Care for an evening of fun in our very own Eagle Park! Join us in our south lawn at 8th and Main for carnival games, hot dogs, popcorn, bottled water and prizes! Morgan Wilk will provide live entertainment! Thanks to Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram & Mazda of Hutchinson, Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q, Cosmosphere, Giant Laundry, Cricket Wireless, Devore Farms, Westlake Ace Hardware, Andy Fry State Farm Insurance, Pools Plus, Inc. and Tootsie Roll Industries. This event is free.

WHAT: 8th Annual Pumpkinaries

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

WHERE: Eagle Park – 8th and Main lawn just south of the Eagle Media Center