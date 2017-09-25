85-year-old dies after hit by a vehicle on Kansas highway

SHAWNEE COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just after Monday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Jack W. Streeter, 85, Grantville, was parked westbound on U.S. 24 on the right shoulder at Meridan Road.

Streeter got out of a vehicle, walked south across both lanes of traffic to pick up aluminum cans from the center median.

A 2016 Subaru Outback driven by Christopher W Huffman, 48, Meridan, hit Streeter as he walked in the left lane.

Streeter was transported to Stormont Vail where he died. Huffman was properly restrained at the time of the accident and not injured, according to the KHP.

