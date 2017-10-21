30 Kansas Lottery players win V.I.P. concert prize packages

TOPEKA, Kan. — Thirty Kansas Lottery players, including six from the local area, have each won a V.I.P. concert prize package featuring Country Music Superstars Big & Rich! The lucky winners were drawn in the 30th Birthday Bash V.I.P. online-only second-chance drawing.

To become eligible to win a V.I.P. Concert prize package, players entered the drawing through the Kansas Lottery’s PlayOn® Players Loyalty program. Players earned points for every lottery ticket they submitted from June 1 through noon Oct. 16, 2017, and then redeemed their points for an entry into the 30th Birthday Bash V.I.P. drawing.

Shannon Kirk, Kenneth Kirk and Patti Warnken of Hutchinson were all three winners. Other winners from the area included Brandi Rice of Halstead, Forrest Moyer of McPherson and John Beasant of Newton.

Each V.I.P. concert prize package includes two tickets to the Kansas Lottery’s 30th Birthday Bash Concert featuring Country Music Superstars Big & Rich at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Saturday, Nov. 18; admission for two to a pre-concert reception; $300 cash; a one-night stay at Hampton Inn & Suites adjacent to the Kansas Star Casino the evening of Nov. 18; and mandatory state and federal income withholding taxes. Each grand prize is valued at approximately $1,400. There were 42,187 entries in the drawing.