2nd Annual Pumpkin Pedaler Bike Ride on Oct. 1

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Communities That Care (CTC) is pleased to announce that the second annual Pumpkin Pedaler Bike Ride will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1, with a pumpkin-themed breakfast starting at 8:00 a.m. and the 25- and 52-mile bike tours beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The bike tour will begin and end in Yoder and feature a scenic rural route along with delicious pumpkin treats and fall foods along the way provided by Carriage Crossing and many local volunteers. The ride will also be SAG supported by Harley’s Bicycles. Riders can register online at www.GetMeRegistered.com/PumpkinPedaler.

All proceeds from the Pumpkin Pedaler will benefit Reno County Communities That Care.

At Communities That Care, our staff is dedicated to improving and changing the lives of children in the Reno County area for the better. It is our mission to promote healthy behaviors through mentoring, substance use prevention, strengthening families and youth leadership.