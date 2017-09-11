William “Bill” K. Krepps III | 1929 – 2017

William K. “Bill” Krepps III, 88, of Hutchinson, passed away September 8, 2017, at Wesley Towers. He was born March 23, 1929, in New Rochelle, New York, to William K. and Dorothy (Conner) Krepps, Jr.

Bill came to Hutchinson from Chicago to manage the Three Sister’s Store. He then worked at Cessna Corporation for 30 years. After retirement from Cessna, he worked at Hutchinson Community College. Bill was a professional drummer and loved football. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. Bill attended First Church of God. He was the best husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, always there to provide for his family and to help them in any way possible.

Bill married Carolyn Elder and they had two sons, Richard and Barry.

On November 3, 1956, he married a widow, Virginia Miller Campbell. They shared 61 years of marriage. Bill gained four more children marrying Virginia, and then they had three additional children. Bill is survived by: wife, Virginia of the home; children, Kevin Krepps, Kelly Wesley (Michael), both of Hutchinson, Cary Krepps of Ellsworth, Dana VanGotten (Charles), Scott T. Campbell, all of Hutchinson, Kim Campbell (Nora), Robin Campbell (Cindy), all of Arlington, Texas, Richard Krepps of Sunnyvale, California, Barry Brenton Krepps (Cindy) of Windermere, Florida; 23 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at First Church of God, 704 N. Jefferson, Hutchinson, with Pastor Tim Kraft officiating. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson, with military honors conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the William K. Krepps III Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.