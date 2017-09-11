Western Kan. man held on $30K Bond for alleged drug distribution

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug distribution charges.

Just after 1a.m. Saturday, police arrested Eric James Moeder, 38, WaKeeney in the 2900 Block of Claflin Road on 2 charges of alleged distribution of opiates, opium stimulant and distribution or possession of with intent to distribute drug paraphnalia, according to the Riley County Police booking report. He is being held on a $30,000 Bond.

Moeder has five previous convictions for theft, drugs and aggravated burglary in Trego and Ellis County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.