HUTCHINSON, Kan. —The Cosmosphere has announced that registration for 2018 summer aerospace camps will open on Sept. 18.

Camps are available for those in second grade through high school. There are even 3-day adult camps for those over 21.

Interested participants should plan to sign up early as openings fill quickly. For camp or

registration-related questions, contact Laurie Givan at 620.665.9323 or email laurieg@cosmo.org.