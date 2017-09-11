Sheriff: Search continues for 7 who fled I-70 traffic stop

DICKINSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue the search for multiple suspects who fled a traffic stop on Interstate 70 just west of Chapman on Saturday night

When the officer tried to contact the Chevrolet Suburban they were riding in multiple Hispanic individuals fled from the vehicle on foot, according to Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman.

Homeland Security was monitoring the vehicle for illegal trafficking, according to Hoffman.

Eleven suspects were in the Chevrolet Suburban. Deputies arrested Four on Sunday afternoon two miles west of Chapman near Old 40 Highway between Oat and Paint Roads.

The Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft has helped in the search but seven of the suspects remain at large.

“Honestly we’re kind of hoping somebody will see somebody or catch a visual of somebody. We went back out to the area Monday morning, looked around a little bit, but didn’t locate anybody else,” said Hoffman.