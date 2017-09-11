Police: DNA confirms identify of Kansas boy found in concrete structure

SEDWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue to investigating the death of a 3-year-old Kansas boy whose remains were found in a concrete box inside a Wichita home on September 2.

On Monday, the Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center notified the Wichita Police Department (WPD) that DNA results have positively identified the remains as Evan C. Brewer, according to a media release.

On Saturday, Sept 2 at approximately 10:30 a.m., WPD officers discovered Evan inside a residence in the 2000 block of south Vine in Wichita.

The property owner was cleaning out his rental property and alerted police to a suspicious concrete structure that was emitting an odor. Police removed the concrete structure from the house and later found the remains of Evan inside the concrete structure.

Police released no additional details in the case on Monday.

——

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities released new details Tuesday as they continue the investigation of the remains of a child found at a home in Wichita over the weekend.

In March of 2017 Carlo Brewer contacted police and the Department of Children and Families over the welfare of his three-year-old son Evan, according to Lt. Jeff Gilmore if the Wichita Police Department.

The child was in the custody of his mother 36-year-old Miranda Miller and living at a residence in the 2000 Block of South Vine in Wichita.

In April, an allegation of abuse of a three-year-old child was reported to the DCF. The agency investigated the allegation and on July 6, a court issued a protection from abuse order to Carlo Brewer on behalf of his son, according to Gilmore.

Wichita Police continued to work to locate Brewer’s son. Police and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department repeatedly attempted formal service of the protection from abuse order to the mother.

Officers used surveillance, spoke to neighbors and contacted the residence but were not able to locate the child or his mother. Information indicated the mother left the state with the child but authorities had no specific location, according to Gilmore.

In late August officers learned the mother was aware of the protection from abuse order and was actively eluding officer’s attempt to serve the order.

On August 30, police located Miller in Wichita without the child and arrested her for aggravated interference of child custody. Police also arrested Stephen Bodine, 40, who was living at the residence. He was booked on charges in an aggravated assault case, according to police booking records.

Just after 10a.m. Saturday, police were called to the residence in the 2000 Block of South Vine. The owner of the property had evicted Miller and Bodine and was cleaning the residence. He alerted police to a suspicious concrete structure with an unusual odor inside the home. Police removed the concrete structure and found the remains of a three-year-old inside. They believe it is the body of Evan Brewer, according to Gilmore. Police hope to have DNA results back to confirm the identity of the body in two weeks.

As the investigation into the death continues, anyone that may have had contact with Evan or his mother are asked to call Wichita Police Homicide Division.

——————

