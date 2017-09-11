Local home suffers fire damage

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Fire units responded to a structure fire around 2:10 p.m. Saturday at 2510 E. 30th.

Initial arriving units reported a working fire in a residential building. Fire attack procedures were initiated and the fire was controlled, but not before it caused extensive damage. Crews remained on scene for approximately three hours, performing investigations and overhaul.

Westbound 30th was closed during this time for the safety of operating fire crews.

No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause is undetermined at this time.

There were no injuries reported, but one dog was rescued from the structure, and one dog remains missing. Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the occupants.