Lloyd Dean Kelsey | 1936 – 2017

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Lloyd Dean Kelsey, 81, of South Hutchinson, died Friday, September 8, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born July 16, 1936, in Bushton, to Merle Walker and Violetta (Dean) Kelsey.

Lloyd graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1954 and Emporia State University in 1964. His first job after high school was working at Rainbow Bread. After college, from 1964- 1966, he worked at Pierce Faris as a Certified Public Accountant. From 1966-1983, he was the treasurer/secretary for Winchester Packing Company. Lloyd worked from 1982-1989 at Shears Construction as the Vice-President of Finance. After retirement, he worked from 1989-1997 at Silver Dollar City in merchandising and as cash room manager. Lloyd was a member of Maranatha Mennonite Church.

Lloyd was very active in the community. He served on the board of directors for Boy Scouts and started the Hadley Boy Scout Troop, serving as their scoutmaster. He also served on the Hutch Bronc’s baseball board and the YMCA board and coached Little League baseball. Lloyd was in the first horn section of the Sky Ryders Drum and Bugle Corps.

On July 23, 1983, he married Ann Christine Wegner in Ames, Iowa. They shared 34 years of marriage.

Survivors include: wife, Ann of South Hutchinson; sons, Mark Kelsey (Shannon) of Atlanta, Georgia, Michael Kelsey (Dianne) of Hutchinson; daughters, Michelle Gibson of Cincinnati, Ohio, Julie Wilson (Eric) of Hutchinson, Jennifer Jeffrey (John) of Galena; mother, Violetta Elstun of South Hutchinson; siblings, Dwayne Kelsey (Ruth) of Rochester Hills, Michigan, Donald Kelsey (Sandy) of Hutchinson, Richard Kelsey (Shelley) of Kimberling City, Missouri, Robert Kelsey of Stafford, Suzanne Morgan, Cindy Woodworth (David), Dan Kelsey (Terry) Jimmy Kelsey (Danita); sister-in-law, Rose Kelsey, all of Hutchinson; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Merle; brothers, Eugene Kelsey, David Kelsey, John Morgan; sisters, Donna Kelsey; sister-in-law, Carol Kelsey; and nephew, David J. Kelsey.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2017, at Maranatha Mennonite Church, 3115 Blanchard SW, Hutchinson, with Pastor Paul Nisly officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. The family will greet visitors from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the church. Memorials may be made to Maranatha Mennonite Church or Hospice of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.