KHP trooper hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash

Sunday crash involving a KHP trooper Sunday in Shawnee County-photo courtesy WIBW TV

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Two people including a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper were injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Sunday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Dodge Charger driven by Trooper Dray Carlton, 28, was northbound on Rochester Road just north of U.S. 24 with lights and sirens activated.

A 2000 Chevy Camaro driven by Robert E. Wells,71, Topeka, was westbound exiting a private drive and pulled out in front of the Charger. The Charger struck the Camaro. The Camaro left the road to the right and struck a 2005 Hyundai Tucson which was legally parked. The collision pushed the Hyundai into a legally parked Saturn Ion.

Carlton and Wells were transported to St. Francis Hospital. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

