HFD responds to structure fire on city’s north side

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire responded to 4007 Marian Lane Monday for a structure fire over the noon hour.

Fire crews quickly located and contained the fire to the area of origin, but not before it caused considerable damage to the kitchen area and basement. Heavy smoke and heat damage was noted throughout structure.

There were no injuries, but a family pet was found dead in the home. The cause of the fire is unknown and no damage estimate was available. The fire is still under investigation.

The Hutchinson Fire Department was assisted by the Reno County EMS, Hutchinson Police Department, Kansas Gas, and Westar Energy.