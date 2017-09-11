First responders to enjoy Smash Mouth concert for free

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair, Nex-Tech Wireless, Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System and band Smash Mouth want to thank the First Responders of Reno County for their amazing efforts in battling the wildfires last summer.

To thank them for those efforts, each Reno County First Responder will receive a free ticket to see Smash Mouth on Thursday at the Kansas State Fair. Tickets have been distributed to Reno County First Responders Headquarters and First Responders will be recognized at the Smash Mouth concert.

Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System says 500 Smash Mouth concert tickets plus 500 gate admission tickets will be distributed, with an approximate value of $20,000. Groups that received tickets include Reno County Sheriff’s Department, Hutchinson Fire Department, Hutchinson Police Department, 9-1-1 Dispatch, Reno County EMS and South Hutchinson Police.

Also included were the Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Emergency and Security Departments, Life Team and the Reno County representatives from the Kansas Highway Patrol.