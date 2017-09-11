Day 4: Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Today is Dillons Dollar Day at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson sponsored by Dillons Food Stores. Outside gate admission is only $1 for all ages and all North American Midway carnival rides require just one coupon per ride until 10 p.m. Free gate admission with a Dillons Plus Shopper’s Card is also available. Note, only one admission per Dillons Plus Shopper’s Card.

Plus there will be marching bands starting at 8 a.m. at the Bretz and Young Injury lawyers Arena

These kids can sure keep the beat. The high school marching band program is one of the long-standing traditions of the Kansas State Fair. This is a great opportunity for high school bands to showcase their musical talent, hard work, and team effort.

Judge’s ratings and comments benefit the high school bands as they receive feedback before any state competitions they may compete in later in the year. Bands will also march and perform on Tuesday and Wednesday during the fair, with judging all three days.

Kansas State Fair Spelling Bee at 9 a.m. Monday at the Encampment Building.

Who’s ready for some F-U-N? Register for the 16th Annual Kansas State Fair Spelling Bee. This event will be divided into two age categories: 3rd through 5th grades and 6th through 8th grades. The written exam will be at 9 a.m. on Monday in the Encampment building.

While the written exams for the spelling be are being scored, there will be a Kansas State Fair trivia game in Hansen Auditorium. Sharpen your Kansas State Fair knowledge, because there will be prizes for those who know their fair share of Fair history.

Today you can also see Electrical Safety Demonstration, sponsored by Kansas Electric Cooperatives from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Ad Astra Pavilion

The Kansas Electric Cooperatives are introducing students to the basics of electricity and electrical circuitry. They will be teaching proper “electrical” vocabulary, defining the parts of a simple electric circuit and constructing models of electric circuits. It’s shocking how much you can learn at the electrical safety demonstrations.

Tonight at the Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand is the Demolition Derby. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. and the cost is $7.00 for adults (13+) and free for children 12 and under.