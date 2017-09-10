Widow of victim in Kan. hate crime bar shooting faced deportation

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The widow of an Indian national who was fatally shot in an apparent hate crime at a Kansas bar was facing deportation after his death meant she lost her U.S. resident status.

The Kansas City Star reports U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder of Kansas and others were able to secure a 1-year visa for Sunayana Dumala of Olathe. But she is still seeking a way to become a permanent resident of the country.

Dumala’s husband, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, died in a Feb. 22 shooting at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe. His friend and another man were wounded.

He and his wife, also an India native, lived in the U.S. for 10 years. They married in 2012 and applied for a green card on his work visa.