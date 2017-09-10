Kansas man dies after SUV hit his motorcycle

ANDERSON COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 9p.m. Saturday in Anderson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Lincoln Navigator driven by Rebecca L. Brown, 42, Garnett, was westbound on 2000 Road at U.S. 169.

The driver failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a 2011 Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Flint A. Macklin, 42, Kincaid, that was northbound on U.S. 169.

Macklin was thrown from the bike into the southbound lane of the highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown was transported to Research Medical Center. A 12-year-old in the SUV was not injured.

Brown was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.