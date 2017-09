RENO COUNTY — A 22-year-old man is jailed on some serious charges involving a domestic situation Sunday morning.

There are not a lot of details at this point, but Jesus Valtierra of Hutchinson was arrested in the 5300 block of West 56th for suspicion of kidnapping, domestic battery, and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

The arrest came around 8:30 a.m. Bond is set at $120,750. He should make a first court appearance Monday morning.