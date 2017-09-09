Kansas State Fair Day 2

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – It’s day 2 at the Kansas State Fair and here are some of the things you may want to check out if you’re going to the fair.

There will be a Legislative Showmanship Sponsored by Kansas Fairs & Festivals Association at 1:30 p.m., at the Prairie Pavilion

What does it take to exhibit livestock? Stop by the Prairie Pavilion and watch youth become teachers. 4-H and FFA members will pair with Kansas legislators and offer one-on-one training and coaching. This year Legislators will test their cattle-exhibiting skills.

Then there is the Celebrity Grape Stomping at 3 p.m., at the Nex-Tech Wireless Stage at Lake Talbott

The annual grape stomp is where local celebrities and fair visitors have the chance to stomp grapes in celebration of the growth in Kansas grape and wine industries.

Later, the Midwest Ford Dealers Grand Drive and Gala at 6 p.m., at the Prairie Pavilion

The Midwest Ford Dealers Grand Drive features beef, sheep, swine, and goats. Each year, thousands of Kansas 4H and FFA members compete in the Prairie Pavilion at the Kansas State Fair. Spectators will witness the best youth livestock show in Kansas. Each contestant is striving to “Get on the Green Chips” at the Midwest Ford Dealers Grand Drive.

The Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion will be awarded for beef, sheep, swine, and goats at the Grand Drive Gala in Prairie Pavilion at 6 p.m.

The Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand Entertainment tonight is Josh Turner at 7:30 p.m., Tickets are $65.00, $40.00 and $25.00

Turner is one of country music’s most recognizable hit-makers. With a rich, deep voice and distinctive style, Turner has sold more than 12 million units, Turner is a disciple of traditional country music and one of the youngest members of the Grand Ole Opry.

From his 2003 platinum-selling debut “Long Black Train” to his most recent 2012 Billboard No. 1 release “Punching Bag,” Turner has garnered multiple GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM nominations. Turner’s hits include “Your Man,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” “Firecracker,” “Would You Go with Me,” “All Over Me” and “Time Is Love,” the most played country song of 2012.

Josh has been songwriting and performing since he was a young child, and in support of music education, created The Josh Turner Scholarship Fund to assist students interested in pursuing a future in arts and music. As a high school student, Turner had very little access to music education, therefore realizes first-hand the importance of arts education in schools.

For more information on Josh Turner, visit www.JoshTurner.com.