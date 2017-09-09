Friday Prep Football scores from the Associated Press

Reno County
Hutchinson 41, Newton 7
Hutchinson Central Christian 66, Pratt Skyline 12
Hutchinson Trinity 30, Moundridge 19
Buhler 37, Andover Central 7
Nickerson 53, Lyons 14
Pratt 49, Haven 8
Pretty Prairie 54, Fairfield-Cunningham 6
Other area scores
Andale 39, Labette County 0
Bennington 42, Little River 20
Centre 66, Goessel 20
Chaparral 56, Medicine Lodge 15
Cheney 74, Belle Plaine 22
Garden Plain 49, Wichita Trinity 21
Goddard 50, Derby 20
Hesston 37, Halstead 22
Kingman 20, Hillsboro 6
Larned 28, Smoky Valley 14
Maize 13, Goddard-Eisenhower 10
Maize South 9, McPherson 0
Marion 64, Inman 13
Sedgwick 31, Sterling 21
Valley Center 21, Wichita Campus 20
Victoria 60, Macksville 12