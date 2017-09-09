Countdown: Week 3 vs. Rezolution Prep

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — HCC (1-1) lost at No. 12 Iowa Western (2-0) last week on the final play of the game.

The Blue Dragons return to Gowans Stadium for a noon kickoff today to face Rezolution Prep Academy of Texas.

The Wildcats have scrimmaged twice to start the year and bring a 30-man roster to Hutchinson.

Join Glen Grunwald, Steve Carpenter and Daren Dunn for Countdown to Kickoff from Papa John’s. The guys give you a look at last week’s loss and prepare you for today’s action on Country 102.9.