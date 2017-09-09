Blue Dragons set defensive, offensive records in win over Wildcats

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Not much was known about Rezolution Prep Academy out of Texas entering Saturday’s game in Gowans Stadium.

The Wildcats had scrimmaged twice, given up an average of over 80 points each time, and gone scoreless offensively.

That trend continued in game action against HCC (2-1) as the Blue Dragons put up 91 points — the most in program history — against RPA. The 91-point margin of victory was also a record for the Blue Dragons.

In a game that featured a running clock in the second half, HCC also set records defensively. With 42 points already on the board in the second quarter, Kendel Robinson picked off an RPA pass and returned it 57 yards to The House. The pick-six was the first of a record three for the Blue Dragon defense. Lawson Holbert returned an interception 43 yards to the end zone later in the second quarter, while Drew Harvey snagged one from 20 yards out and scampered to pay dirt.

HCC picked off RPA five times. The Wildcats only managed seven passing yards.

Overall, Rez Prep finished with negative-52 yards offensively. HCC held the Wildcats to negative-59 yards on the ground.

HCC scored early and often en route to a 63-point halftime lead.

B.J. Emmons started the scoring for HCC with a 5-yard TD run. DeShawn Waller took the next shot on an 8-yard score with just over 6 minutes gone by in the game. Otis Williams provided the third Blue Dragon touchdown on a 7-yard run with just over 5 minutes left in the first quarter.

Emmons, Waller and Williams combined for only seven carries, but reeled off a total of 70 yards. Andrew Lee made the most of significant playing time with 78 yards on eight touches. Dezmon Jackson carried the ball twice for a total of 65 yards.

The HCC rushing attack racked up 361 yards. The air attack finished with 140 yards.

Eric Forrest led HCC with 107 of the 140, while Cam Jones threw for 33 on three attempts.

Forrest found Johnny Lumpkin late in the first quarter for a 14-yard score. In the second quarter, Forrest tossed a 48-yard strike to Marcus Edwards. Forrest’s third touchdown of the day came in the third quarter on a 29-yard pass to Tavian Allen. Forrest, however, was not done. He threw another TD late in the third to Kai Lemons.

HCC scored six times via the run, four times via the pass, and three more times defensively.

FINAL: HCC 91 RPA 0

HCC (2-1) travels to No. 3 Garden City (2-0) next Saturday for a 7 p.m. matchup.