Trial date set in attempted murder case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — District Judge Tim Chambers set a trial date for a 51-year-old charged with attempted second-degree murder, even though there are some indications that the two sides in the case are working toward a plea agreement.

The state alleges the victim was cleaning her residence in the 100 block of South Maple on April 2 when Troy Snell was apparently there and found a letter in her belongings that upset him.

Snell was described as an on-and-off-again boyfriend of the victim and allegedly tried to strangle her using his hands and a cloth-like rope.

The victim testified at the preliminary hearing about the encounter and admitted the two had used methamphetamine prior to this happening. She says he did strangle her, but stated a number of times that she believed he didn’t try to kill her.

Snell was arrested earlier for battery and violation of a Protection From Abuse order in a domestic case. He also has prior convictions for battery of a corrections officer, criminal damage to property and burglary.

Judge Tim Chambers set a tentative trial date of Nov. 14 and a motion deadline in the case of Oct. 6.